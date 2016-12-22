'Just had the best Christmas present ever': Soldier's joy at return of lost medals in Holywell

A serving soldier has received the “best Christmas present ever” after his lost medals were handed in.

Lance Sgt Peter Duffy, 46, a decorated war veteran who serves in the Welsh Guards Regimental Support Team, visited a branch of the Air Training Cadets in Holywell last month to show young members.

The following morning he discovered the medals had gone missing and believed they were lost in transit on the journey home.

Just days before Christmas, L. Sgt Duffy said he had received a call at home in Llandudno Junction to say the lost medals in their distinctive red pouch had been handed in to police.

Posting on Facebook, the “ecstatic” L. Sgt Duffy said: “Just had the best Christmas present ever... my medals have been handed in at Holywell Police Station.

“Thank you so so much everyone that looked, shared and wishes me luck in finding them.”

The medals mark his illustrious career in the military, having served all over the world in countries like Ireland, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

He said that he and his family had been heartbroken by the loss – as the medals mean a lot to him and particularly his family.

He told the Leader he was “over the moon” to have them back in his possession.

“The detachment commander from Holywell phoned me and I'm just trying to find where they actually are at the moment,” he said.

“It's absolutely fantastic.”

L. Sgt Duffy's original Facebook post calling for assistance in locating his medals was shared more than 1,200 times on the social networking site with support coming from more than 90 commenters.

The serving armed forces member managed to obtain replacement medals in the interim while his originals remained missing and said he was “distraught” at their loss.