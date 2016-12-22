Police have conducted a drugs warrant in Craig y Don

Officers from the West Conwy Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted a drugs warrant in the Craig y Don area of Llandudno.



The warrant, which took place yesterday (December 21), resulted in a small number of cannabis plants being found.



The plants were seized together with paraphernalia used to produce the drug, after information was received from members of the public.



No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.



North Wales Police continue to encourage members of the public to let us know about the misuse of drugs in their communities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101.



Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via the new web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx





