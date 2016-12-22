Approval for 100 homes in Conwy will 'open floodgates' for more building, warns councillor

Cllrs Julie Fallon, Sara Allardice and Joan Vaughan at the site of the proposed housing development

Approving plans for 100 homes in a rural beauty spot will open the floodgates for a raft of large scale housing projects.

The warning comes from Cllr Julie Fallon after outline planning application submitted by Conwy-based Beech Developments for 93 homes on land west of Parc Sychnant, on Sychnant Pass Road, Conwy, was quashed in March when a previous decision to refuse was ratified by councillors.

Beech Developments then appealed which led to a public inquiry – the result of which has seen permission for the development granted.

Cllr Fallon, who was part of the planning committee recommending refusal and gave evidence during the inquiry, said: “It's outside the settlement boundary and it is not within the LDP.

”I am extremely frustrated about what this means going forward – the floodgates will open and applications can go in for anywhere in the county.

“The concern is if these planning applications keep getting approved we're going to lose boundaries and our villages and towns will merge into one big area. It's incredibly sad.”

"It feels like Welsh Government, through its inspectorate, has forgotten we are there to represent people. It begs the question what is the point of having a planning committee?”

In concluding her decision Kay Sheffield, the inspector who led the inquiry for the Planning Inspectorate, said: “I have found that there would be no detrimental effect on the highway network and highway safety and that the proposed mitigation would improve the current situation.”

Matthew Gilmartin, Beech Developments managing director, said: “We are pleased that the Independent Planning Inspectorate has ruled in favour of our plans.

“We believe this development is important to help combat the growing housing crisis in the area.

“Throughout this process all sides have presented their arguments with respect and professionalism and I hope that all parties now accept the decision of the inspectorate.

“We have listened to the concerns of local residents and as a local company, we are keen to ensure that we address those concerns once work begins.”

The Parc and Llys Sychnant Residents Group have also spoken of their disappointment with the decision, which they say now leaves every green space in Conwy County vulnerable to speculative development.

Cllr Joan Vaughan said: "Sychnant Pass road is totally unsuitable and imagine the construction work - all the lorries and construction workers will be coming up and down that road.

I'm extremely disappointed – it is not a good Christmas present.”