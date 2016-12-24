Christmas messages from mayors across Conwy

Mayors from across Conwy have shared their Christmas messages:

Cllr Pat Hart Mayor of Conwy and Constable of Conwy Castle

To the people and residents of Conwy, may I take this opportunity to wish for each of you a sincere Season's Greetings at this festive time of year.

The Conwy Town Council have been very busy with the preparations for the Christmas celebrations across the Conwy area with a number of events taking place in the run up to Christmas.

To one and all, from myself and the members of the Conwy Town Council a truly splendid Christmas and a wonderful New Year to come.

Cllr Carol Marubbi Mayor of Llandudno

Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year for 2017.

Christmas is my favourite time of the year, bringing family and friends together, seeing children opening their presents, seeing all the pretty lights, eating wonderful food and sharing.

It is also a time to remember that Christmas can be a sad time for others who have lost family members. We must pray for them so that they may find comfort.

Christmas is the time of Jesus’ birth and we all enjoy celebrating and hearing choirs.

Also let us remember those who have to work, hospital, hospice, and residential home staff, the emergency services and members of the armed forces. Thank you for all that you do throughout the year.

Alice, my consort, and I and Teddy hope you all haveawonderful time. God bless you all.

John and Ann Davies, Mayor and Mayoress of the Bay of Colwyn

Dear residents of the Bay of Colwyn,

At this most important time in the Christian calendar, may I, on behalf of the Bay of Colwyn Town Council, wish you all a blessed Christmas and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

In the hustle and bustle of the Christmas preparations, and Christmas day itself, it is so easy to get caught up in the commercial side of the festivities but let us remember, first and foremost, the birth of the baby in Bethlehem, the Saviour of the world, Jesus Christ, who preached a message of love and reconciliation, much needed in this troubled world today.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year - Nadolig Llawen a Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

Cllr Penny Andow, mayor of Llanfairfechan

Having being re-elected Mayor of Llanfairfechan for a second term has proved to me the irrepressible spirit of the people of this town.

Whenever a call for help has gone out from me to the people of Llanfairfechan for support to further the interests of our town the people have always been there with me in whatever we have tried to achieve.

Llanfairfechan has a wealth of clubs, societies and groups run by people who give up their time to serve this village and I feel privileged to have been involved in many of them.

I am pleased to report that raising funds for our Town Twinning Association has been very successful this year thanks to our very own Calendar Girls.

This year my chosen charity is the Alzheimer’s Society and once again you have been more than generous.

We have also been involved in trying to gain Dementia Friendly status for Llanfairfechan and I would like to take a moment to thank our local business community for their generous support in helping us raise funds for this important charity and their help in raising awareness of the needs of people with dementia.

Jo, my consort, and I would like to wish you a very Happy Christmas and prosperous New Year. Thank you Llanfairfechan, for letting us keep company with you this year and on the road to 2017.