Christmas messages from Conwy's AMs and MPs

Conwy's AMs and MPs have shared their Christmas messages:

Guto Bebb, MP for Aberconwy

What a year! 2016 will go down as one of the most interesting years from a political perspective that we have ever witnessed.

With the EU referendum, the change of Prime Minister, leadership challenges and the election of a reality TV star as the US President it’s difficult to argue that politics is boring. It’s clearly anything but!

It has also been a year of many tragedies and the continuing wars in Syria, Iraq and the Yemen areastain on the reputation of the international community.

It’s easy to feel despondent but in general more people are living better lives than ever before.

Here in Wales we now have lower unemployment levels than the UK as a whole and we have seen employment levels rise faster than almost any other nation or region of the UK.

Back in June Welsh football fans were both elated to be at Euro 2016 and nervous as to how we would perform having not qualified for any tournament since 1958.

It turned out to be a triumph as a team written off as there to make up the numbers went all the way to the semi-final.

If that sporting success teaches us anything it is that optimism and a willingness to work together for a common cause can make a huge difference.

Let’s hope that we see the same spirit in 2017 here in Aberconwy, Wales and the UK.

Thank you for the privilege of being your MP and I wish you all a Happy Christmas and the very best for the New Year.

Janet Finch-Saunders, AM for Aberconwy

IT was an honour and a privilege to have been re-elected as the first incumbent to hold the Aberconwy Assembly seat in May’s elections.Iam extremely passionate about my work in helping constituents across Aberconwy, dealing with many cases relating to housing, health and homelessness, which go to serve as a reminder that we cannot take anything for granted.

At Christmas, especially, it is important for us to remember those who will be working throughout the busy festive period, to include all those with in the health service, the emergency rescue services and our spiritual groups.

Of particular sadness at this time of year however, is the isolation and loneliness facing those living alone.

Not for them the festive cheer and the merrymaking that the season brings. If you know of anyone alone this Christmas, please consider taking the time to reach out to those who might appreciate a friendly chat, a cup of tea, or a plate of hot food this festive period.

As Welsh Conservatives’ Older People’s Champion, I am always ready, willing and eager to support in any way I am able. God bless you all this Christmas.

David Jones, MP for Clwyd West

IT IS often said that Christmas is a time for reflection but we rarely have time for it in the whirlwind of December.

We make it such a hectic time,within our already hectic lives, with all the preparations, planning, last minute shopping, that a moment of reflection almost feels indulgent.

However, after a frenzied 2016,which has flown by faster than any other year that I can remember, a chance to reflect is just what we need.

2016 has been a remarkable year; arguably, the most important since 1989.

There has been a large number of historic events, the impact of which we will see for years to come.

The vote to leave the European Union, the US presidential election, the continued and intensified crisis in Aleppo and the many more displaced people seeking refuge from war-torn areas.

Christmas is alsoa time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, whose message of peace and love unites us with our families, friends,neighbours, andcommunities.

As we reflecton the events of the year, which have sometimes divided us, our unity insharing this celebration is more significant thanever.

I wish all Pioneer readers a wonderful Christmas and hope that every one of us will be encouraged by our unity this festive season to strive for togetherness in 2016.