Boxing Day dip events across Conwy

A number of Boxing Day dip events are to take place across Conwy tomorrow:

LLANDUDNO

Llandudno is once again to host the Lions Club Boxing Day dip.

The event, which has been running for more than 25 years, sees scores of participants gather at the St George’s Hotel before running down Llandudno’s North Shore and into the chilly waters in aid of good causes.

This year’s event, on December 26, will include a fancy dress parade between 10.30am and 11am before the main event with prizes for the best dressed.

The dip will take place at 11.30am. Participants can already collect a registration form from the Lions Charity Shop in Llandudno. All participants must register prior to the dip at the St George’s Hotel.

Participants can register to raise money for their own charities but the Lions Club will also be raising money on the day for the following two causes: A prostate cancer screening clinic to be run by the club in April 2017 and Llandudno’s new lifeboat station.

COLWYN BAY

A group of friends are organising a Boxing Day dip to raise money for a heartfelt cause.

The event, starting at 11am, will see people gather together at Porth Eirias before running down into the cold waters of Colwyn Bay all in aid of St David’s Hospice.

Tom Burke, aged 36, organiser of the event from Old Colwyn did his first dip with friend Glyn Williams and his cousin Ashley Hughes whilst Glyn’s mum, family and friends watched on.

A few days later Glyn Williams’ mum died of terminal cancer so each year they have been doing the dip in her memory.

Tom said: “Glyn’s Mum spent her last few days in St Davids Hospice. This year we wanted to throw it open as it is such fun and make sure St David’s Hospice benefited.

“I got in touch with them and they have given us some buckets to collect with on the day. The more people we can get involved the better.”

For more information search for ‘Boxing Day Dip Colwyn Bay’ on Facebook.

DEGANWY

Charity champions are preparing to once again brave the chilly sea at Deganwy this boxing day.

Deganwy Boxing Day dip will see participants take part in a fancy dress costume as well as a splash in the water at Deganwy Beach.

The event, organised by Conwy Town Council, will begin at 11a on December 26, and is free to take part in.

There will be prizes for the competitors in fancy dress.

For groups the prizes (to be donated to a charity of their choice) are 1st £50, 2nd £40 and 3rd £30. Adults (donated to a charity of their choice) 1st £30, 2nd £20 and 3rd £10.

For children of 17 or under (to keep for their own use) the prizes are 1st £25, 2nd £15 and 3rd £10.