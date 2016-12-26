Conwy cyclist's concerns over active travel plan

COUNCIL chiefs must reach out to Conwy’s communities in an effort to improve cycleways, a charity has said.

Roy Spilsbury, a representative of national cycling charity CyclingUK, has also called on Conwy County Council to respond to cyclists’ concerns after the authority asked for suggestions over the Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 – which aims to increase levels of walking and cycling in towns with populations over 2,000.

Councils have to consider the needs of walkers and cyclists and identify an Integrated Network Map (INM) with routes for Active Travel, suitable for commuting and connecting workplaces, schools, hospitals and shopping areas.

Mr Spilsbury, who lives in Penmaenmawr, said: “The legislators recognised the crucial role the cycling world itself can play in identifying such routes. The record thus far is not encouraging.

“With Conwy County Borough Council for instance, there is a long history of obfuscation, delay and denial, when such as CTC (now cyclingUK) have attempted to bring even matters of acute public safety to the attention of officers and members.

“Welsh Government has led the way with its Active Travel directives. It is now for local government to show it is up to the job by reaching out to local neighbourhoods in a practical sense – and also demonstrate that it is prepared to respond to the concerns of those with experience at user level.”

The towns in Conwy county where active travel is being considered are: Abergele and Pensarn, Colwyn Bay, Conwy, Llandudno, Llanfairfechan, Llanrwst, Llansanffraid, Glan Conwy, Llysfaen, Old Colwyn, Penmaenmawr, Rhos-on-Sea, Towyn and Kinmel Bay.

A spokesperson for Conwy County Council said: “The council is currently looking for suggestions on which routes should be developed for Active Travel. We’ll then consult with the public on the proposals before submitting the final routes to Welsh Government for approval in September 2017.”

For more information visit www.conwy.gov.uk/activetravel, email activetravel@conwy. gov.uk or ring 01492 575529.