Aberconwy MP honoured for supporting newsagents

ABERCONWY MP Guto Bebb received some good news when he scooped an award for his support of independent retailers in their fight against crime.

Mr Bebb received his accolade at the 2016 National Federation of Retail Newsagents (NFRN) Awards.

More than 400 people were in attendance to see the very best of the retail newsagent sector and those who support it honoured with awards.

Mr Bebb said: “I am enormously honoured to have received these awards. Retail newsagents play a central role in many of our local communities and I will continue to do all I can to support these vital small businesses.”

During the evening, hosted by Nick Ferrari, 25 awards were presented.

Mr Bebb, who was also awarded a fellowship of the NFRN, was nominated for both awards by John Parkinson of Broadway Newsagents in Penrhyn Bay.