HUNDREDS of people put on their best fancy dress costumes for an eye-catching annual Old Colwyn event for charity.

There were visits from Mario and Luigi, Batman, Snow White and Kevin and Perry at this years Old Colwyn Fancy Dress event which took place on Saturday (December 17).

The group of fancy dress fans met at the Victoria Club in Old Colwyn at 2pm for the big reveal.

Organiser, Ian Jones, said: “I started it for all self employed people who don't have a Christmas do's and one year I decided to do fancy dress and then the event went from strength to strength.”

Photograph by Gareth Young

After the event went viral online two years ago, thanks to an Only Fools and Horses costume its popularity has increased so they use it as a chance to raise money for local good causes.

“After Only Fools and Horses went viral everybody wanted some of the action and the rest is history,” added Ian.

"The effort that goes into everybody's outfit plus props is second to none.”

Photograph by Gareth Young

This year’s event saw £300 was donated to the charity Cuddles for premature babies in Glan Clwyd Hospital.