Llandudno Santa run raised money for charities

Hundreds of santas flocked to the coast for a 5k run in aid of charity.

The festive fun run, organised by Bespoke Fitness and Events, took place in Llandudno to raise money for St David’s Hospice and Ty Gobaith charities on Sunday, December 11.

From children in pushchairs to dedicated runners people got their best running shoes on, their best beard groomed and their favourite red suit cleaned to get involved in the fundraising challenge from Llandudno Pier.

All pictures: Dave Thomas

Paul Edwards, spokesperson for Bespoke Fitness and Events said: “The run went really well more than 250 runners took part.

“The weather was perfect and the ambience of the event was buzzing and more than £2,000 was raised.”

The first lady to cross the finishing line was Carla Green from Deganwy whilst the first male to cross the line was Dean Alison from Deganwy.

Margaret Hollings, head of fundraising at St David’s Hospice said: “Thank you so much to all of the Santa runners who braved the Llandudno Promenade last Saturday to take part in the Llandudno 5km Santa Run which was organised by Bespoke Fitness and Events, particularly to those raising funds for St David’s Hospice.

“We estimate that our charity runners have raised in excess of £1,500 which will help to support patients in our care this Christmas time. For this reason, we really can’t thank them all enough for taking part”.

“May I take this opportunity to thank all of the team at Bespoke Fitness and Events for their support of the hospice by providing free charity places to our supporters. The Santa Run was extremely well organised and great fun too, we can’t wait for next year’s event already!”.