St David’s Hospice festive raffle raises over £30,000

MORE than 21,000 raffle tickets were sold for the annual Christmas Raffle, making it a very successful seasonal event for St David’s Hospice.

Thanks to the generosity of the North West Wales community £30,900 was raised for the local charity which provides care free of charge to adult patients, their families and carers.

The three prize winning tickets were drawn on December 19 by Hospice Lottery volunteer Enid Evans from Llandudno who has kindly helped to prepare the raffle tickets for the draw.

The first lucky ticket to be pulled out was number 099151 for a lady from Penrhyndeudraeth, who won £3,000.

She has kindly donated £1000 back to the Hospice and will be treating herself and husband to a cruise.

The second prize of £1,000 went to a winner in Penrhyn Bay and third prize £500 to a winner in Llandudno.

Lottery Administrator, Sam McCroakam said: “On behalf of the Lottery Department, may I send a heartfelt thank you to all of you who bought raffle tickets and also to all of our players that play our weekly lottery too.

“Thanks to each and every one of them, we can ensure that our patients and their families are looked after over the Christmas period.

“May you have a happy Christmas and a healthy New Year.”