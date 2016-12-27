Students donate toys to Conwy children’s hospice

From left to right is Yochabel McBride from Towyn, Leanne Woodward from Old Colwyn, Sarah Fidler from Colwyn Bay and Lucy Davies from Llandudno.

Students from Coleg Llandrillo collected more than 100 toys to donate to a childrens hospice over Christmas.

The health and social care level 3 students set up a stall in the Rhos-on-Sea campus and accepted donations for Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospice from staff and students.

One of the students, Leanne Woodward from Old Colwyn, said: “Most of our group want to work with children after our college studies, so we thought that this would be an ideal event, especially in the run-up to Christmas.”

Student Lucy Davies from Llandudno, added: “The hospice asked if we could collect sensory toys such as anything musical, anything with different textures. Any donated toys that are not suitable for the hospice will be taken to Tŷ Gobaith charity shop in Llandudno where funds are raised for the hospice.

“We also set up a collection box for people who didn’t have any toys to donate on the day. We will now go and purchase extra toys ourselves with the money donated.”

Tutor Angela Godbert said: “The students were amazing, from the planning stage to the finale. They spent weeks organising the events.

“The event not only raised money for a worthwhile charity, it allowed the students to improve their customer service skills and increase customer care and sales skills, whilst supporting the local community”.