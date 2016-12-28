North Wales Police officers suffer broken bones during "generally peaceful" Christmas

A FORCE hailed Christmas “generally peaceful” despite attacks on police officers.



On Christmas Day, a number of police officers were injured in several incidents. North Wales Police confirmed that four officers were injured in the line of duty. Some were injured through assaults, others through attending incidents.



Two officers received broken bones.



Chief Constable Mark Polin, Chief Constable of North Wales Police, said: “We are glad to report that Christmas Day was generally peaceful, however, I would ask for our communities to spare a thought for the officers and staff of North Wales Police who work tirelessly at Christmas and throughout the year to help achieve our aim of public safety.



“On Christmas Day, a number of police officers were injured in several incidents. The willingness to face adversity is something which police officers accept but injuries on duty, particularly during public holidays, are a reminder to us all that policing can be dangerous work. When colleagues are injured it affects us all in North Wales Police and impacts on the lives of our families and friends.



“Despite the risks and adversity faced by our officers and staff they continue to serve with pride.”



No further details about injuries sustained have been given.