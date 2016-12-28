Mixed reaction after Colwyn Bay prom feature plans approved

A PROJECT to build two-metre-high letters spelling the word ‘Colwyn’ on the town’s promenade has been met with mixed reactions.

A planning application submitted by Conwy County Borough Council for the feature to be put up between the pier and Princess Court apartment buildings as part of the town’s waterfront project phase 2 works was approved by planners on December 14.

After a report was submitted to planners stating the project would be a feature of interest for the promenade North Wales Pioneer readers took to Facebook to share their views on the plans.

Gerald Gregory posted: “It is plain to see that it's Colwyn Bay promenade, you don't need to waste much needed cash on huge lettering to tell people that. The general public are being treated as ignorant.”

Carole Leyland said: “Won't take long till it's covered in seagull droppings.

“Still don't worry when the parking charges come in in the new year money will be raised and they can afford to add BAY to it!” while James Crompton described the feature as: “Tat of the highest order.”

Lynn Shutt said: “I think this will be a waste of money and it will eventually become an eyesore as it gets battered by the weather.”

An artist's impression of the proposed feature on Colwyn Bay promenade

However the feature did appeal to some readers.

Janet Jones posted: "I like it!!" while Kim Williams said: "I think it might be quite nice.

“After all if someone had said shall we put some weird shaped wooden seating and some silhouettes of people on the prom everyone would have said the same however those things are nice additions I think."

In its conclusion, the report to planners stated: “The proposal is considered to introduce a feature of interest to this part of the promenade and would contribute towards the continuing regeneration of the promenade.

“On balance, the proposal is not considered to have a significant detrimental impact upon the visual amenity of the locality.”

The lettering would also serve as an informal seating area, the report said.