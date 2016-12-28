An 80-year-old raises money for charity on his landmark birthday

An 80-year-old man celebrated his landmark birthday by raising money for charity.

Gordon Evans, from Llandudno Junction celebrated his 80th with friends and family last month and guests at his party, which took place at Llandudno Junction Labour Club, were invited to make a donation to the charities in lieu of birthday gifts.

The donations totalled £1000 and has been split equally between St David’s Hospice and Wales Air Ambulance.

Gordon said: “It was a really good evening and myself and Beryl would like to thank all our friends and family who generously donated.

Hospice Administrator, Janet Magill said: “Hospice care changes lives and with the support of our local community, such as the kind donation from Gordon, we can continue to provide this care free of charge to local people.

"Thank you Gordon for your generosity.”

For information on fundraising for St David’s Hospice, call 01492 873664 or visit www.stdavidshospice.org.uk