Mortgage fraud couple from Conwy jailed after failing to pay £219,000

Time finally ran out for a Conwy couple to settle £219,000 confiscation orders - and they were sent to prison for more than two years.

Convicted mortgage fraudsters Michael and Anita Creamer, both aged 52, of Parc Waen, Conwy, had sought a further postponement of proceedings after the order was imposed by Mold crown court in May 2011.

But instead they were led to the cells after district judge Gwyn Jones at Llandudno court committed them to prison for non-payment for 852 days.

Judge Jones heard that a house had failed to sell at an auction.

The judge told the pair: “There has been very little activity to dispose of the property. There’s complete apathy on your part from May until today. I am not persuaded the emails suggesting the property was to be put on the market in auction in February are significant.”

Solicitor John Brown said neither Creamer was trying to thwart payment of the order.

The couple had used fraud to fuel careers as property developers.

They had lied to mortgage lenders about their income and circumstances to obtain loans.

They were hit with confiscation orders to allow the authorities to claw back their benefit and had tried to get the amount they had to pay back reduced by the Appeal Court.