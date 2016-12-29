Colwyn Bay residents’ joy as phone mast plans are rejected

Residents received an early Christmas present after plans for a 12.5 metre telephone post outside their homes were rejected.

The plan for the mast on Llanrwst Road in Colwyn Bay was submitted by mobile phone giants Vodafone in November to help improve the signal for phones on Colwyn Heights.

People living on the road started an online petition, which reached more than 170 signatures, and signed objection letters in a stand against the plans.

The objections questioned the potential health risks the mast could pose on the community, the effect on the environment and the fact the post will be an eyesore on the country views.

The planning committee met to discuss the application and decided to reject the application due the fact it would have an overbearing impact on neighbours.

Resident Graeme Tunstall who claimed he was considering moving from his home of three years when the application was put forward, said: “We are over the moon the planners unanimously saw what we have seen all along, that this installation should not be so close to residential properties especially not four metres from my lounge.

“It’s been a torrid six weeks dealing with a planning department that aren’t prepared for this new kind of application, hopefully they will learn from this experience and put proper guidelines in place to protect the community of Conwy.

“The residents really pulled together and we are grateful for all the support we received during the campaign, we can now relax and enjoy the Christmas period with our family without the threat of this monstrous pole being imposed on us.”

Fellow resident Samantha Roberts said: “We are lucky to live in a great community of people that came together to protect where we live. Sincere thanks to our councillors for listening to our concerns and supporting us in our quest to reject this unsuitable site.”

The final decision document published on Conwy County Borough Council’s planning website states: “Conwy County Borough Council hereby determine that the Prior Approval of the local planning authority is required for the siting and appearance of the development.”

It also mentions “prior approval of the local planning authority is refused due to the fact it is an “overbearing impact on the neighbouring residential properties”.

In the event of an appeal from Clarke Telecom the council appointed Cllr Doyle as proposer and Cllr McRae as seconder.

A spokesperson for Clarke Telecom said: “Vodafone customers expect to be able to use their mobiles and devices where they live, work and travel.

”Base stations are low powered devices which only cover approximately half a mile in radius and therefore we have to put base stations close to our customers.

”We have identified that we need to improve the coverage to our customers in Colwyn Bay and applied for a base station at the footpath Llanrwst Road opposite Sunningdale Avenue.

”We were disappointed that the local planning authority refused the application and are considering our options in the local area.”