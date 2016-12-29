Surprise Surprise for Bodelwyddan stroke stars

A HEALTH boss sprang a massive "surprise surprise" when he presented an award to dedicated specialists who work to rehabilitate stroke patients.



Gary Doherty, chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB), gave the inaugural Gwobr Seren Betsi Star Award to the team based at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.



Occupational therapist Shirley Heaven and members of the Stroke Early Supported Discharge Team had been told they were attending a strategy meeting and were "flabbergasted" when the chief executive walked in.



Shirley said: "It was a bit like TV's Surprise, Surprise.



“We really had no idea about this at all. It was a complete surprise. We are all so proud and honoured to have been chosen to receive the first ever of these awards. But to be honest none of us ever consider that we are doing anything extra special. We are just doing the job that we love, to the best of our ability.



Mr Doherty revealed they had been selected as the first ever winners of a star award, one of which it is hoped will be presented every month to staff across the BCUHB authority.



He added: “It is more than just an award, it is a thank you from us, to show how much we appreciate the hours of hard work and dedication that our staff so regularly put in."



The Stroke Early Supported Discharge Team was set up in 2014 as a pilot scheme funded through Intermediate Care Funds for North Denbighshire to rehabilitate stroke patients in their own homes.



Jamy Ashton, co-ordinator who nominated the team for a Betsi Star, said: “Patients who have suffered a stroke will initially come onto the wards as usual, but when they reach the recovery stage we look to provide therapies, which would normally have taken place in hospital, at their own homes.



“While the scheme is still in its early stages the responses from patients have been excellent and the idea of treating them in the environment where they will be living their lives makes total sense.”