Protests over Conwy bank branch closure

Frustrated customers staged a protest outside a Conwy bank that is set to close next year.

Armed with placards, the protesters showed their displeasure at the decision to shut the NatWest branch on July 3, 2017 and were supported by town councillors and passing motorists who hooted their horn.

Town Councillor Liz Hughes said:"The bank cares little for the elderly who have banked with them for many years. They need to know they work for us - not us for them. They want our money to invest but care little for small businesses who rely on cash to trade their wares.”

The Conwy branch is one of nine North Wales sites to shut in a “mass closure programme”.

Cllr Bill Chapman said: "This branch is at the heart of the Conwy community, providing much-needed services for local people, businesses and organisations.We have just lost the only bank in Llandudno Junction. This bank is supported with public money, and has a sociasl as well as a financial role.”

Two other banks have followed NatWest in withdrawing some of their banking services in North Wales.

In Llandudno, HSBC will no longer provide an out of hours service for its customers on Mostyn Street.

A sign displayed on its door informs customers that their lobby service is no longer available after 5pm, effective from December 12 and next year, Barclays bank in Llandudno Junction will shut permanently on December 2.