Big band legend Jools Holland to perform in Llandudno

Big band legend Jools Holland is set to return to Wales for a live concert in Llandudno.

The pianist and bandleader, perhaps best known for his annual New Years' Eve Hootenanny, will take to the Venue Cymru stage on July 5.

Jools has achieved huge success panning a 40 plus year career after shooting to fame with his band Squeeze, alongside Glenn Tillbrook and Chris Difford at age 15.

He went on to form the Jools Holland Big Band with Gavin Lavis, highlighting his passion for the Blues, this later became the Rhythm and Blues Orchestra boasting a 20 piece band, as well as female vocals.

With a catalogue of hits including Boogie Woogie, Valentine Mood and Let The Good Times Roll, numerous collaborations with famous friends such as Sting, Sir Tom Jones and Bono, and a prolific TV career, Holland has established himself as the true King of the Blues and has earned himself a place in British music history.

Only four years later, he was awarded for his artistic creativity when he was appoi nted OBE from the Queen herself.

Other significant awards include the Sony Radio Academy Silver Award for Best Specialist Music Programme for his BBC Radio 2 Show and more recently, the Sony Gold award for Music Broadcaster Of The Year.

Tickets are now on sale to see Jools make a big noise in North Wales with his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra at www.venuecymru.co.uk and 01492 872000.