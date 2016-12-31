Family's generous donation to Llandudno hospice

Sister Gwen Thomas of the St David’s Hospice Day Care unit receives the cheque for £2850 from Harri Wyn and Rhys Hywel.

A family have made a generous donation to a hospice in memory of a wife and mother.

St David’s Hospice in Llandudno has received £2850 which was raised in memory of Mrs Helen Jones, from Llanrwst, who passed away in April following an eight year battle with cancer.

Helen, who is described as having been ‘larger than life’ was just 48 when she died leaving husband Dewi Roberts and sons Harri Wyn and Rhys Hywel behind.

The family have chosen to fundraise for the hospice since Helen spent a number of weeks in their day care unit and it was a very special place for her to relax and receive support when she needed it.

Dewi Roberts said: “Helen was such a bright and cheery person, and we were so thankful to Sister Gwen and the clinical team at St David’s Hospice for the support they gave to Helen to ensure she was supported through her battle and dark moments.”

“Her weekly visit gave her respite and the strength she needed to be able to spend quality time with the family without worrying about the future and that quality time was crucial for us as a family”.

“Helen was extremely organised and didn’t let the future faze her, instead she took a positive approach and even planned her own funeral,” he said

“She made sure that everything was in order so that me and the boys could celebrate her life the way she would have wanted us to”

A further £2850 has been donated to Awyr Las, the North Wales NHS charity for the additional support which was provided to Helen, Dewi and family in aim of helping others.

Dewi added: “Myself and the boys would like to thank everybody who donated to St David’s Hospice, we are extremely proud to support the wonderful work of the Hospice and will be forever grateful for the support the staff have shown”.