Former homeless people given Christmas hampers in Llandudno

From left to right is Scott Robinson, Senior Project Officer at Isallt; Anna Hughes, Retail Marketing Manager, Crest, and Rod Williams, General Operations Manager from Crest.

Former homeless people have been gifted with two hampers full of Christmas items for the festive season.

The young people, building a positive future for themselves, were presented the hampers when the Crest Co-operative team visited Isallt in Llandudno this week.

Clwyd Alyn Housing Association manage the Isallt supported living scheme in Llandudno and work in partnership with the Crest Cooperative, a social enterprise recycling items and providing community workplace initiatives across North Wales.

The Crest Team decided to make it a special Christmas for young people at the scheme.

Louise Blackwell, community development officer for Clwyd Alyn said: “It was an absolutely wonderful gesture from everyone at Crest and really gave the residents a great surprise.”

“We’d like to thank everyone at Crest, not only for the donation of hampers to Isallt, but for the tremendous support they have given to so many of our community initiatives throughout the year."