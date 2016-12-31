Old Colwyn round the world biker’s white Christmas

A ROUND the world biker spent Christmas snowbound in Canada as she prepares for the final stage of her record breaking adventure.

Steph Jeavons, aged 41, from Old Colwyn, left the UK on March 23, 2014 with the aim of becoming the first Briton to ride to all seven continents whilst raising funds and awareness for Rally4Life - a Canadian Charity committed to relieving poverty.

Ms Jeavons – who has so far travelled more than 52,000 miles across 40 countries – enjoyed Christmas day with friends in British Columbia, Canada, where she was getting ready for even more challenges in the months to come.

Steph in British Columbia, Canada (All pictures from: www.stephmoto-adventurebikeblog.com)

She said: “This year has been full of injury which started way back in Columbia.

“I was knocked off my bike by a truck and landed heavily on my shoulder. The injury progressively got worse until I could not move my shoulder at all.

“After a few months rest and rehab I found myself back on my bike and checking out the stunningly beautiful scenery in British Columbia.

“Then of course, winter struck and Canada’s winters are very unforgiving so I found a house for the winter.

“I have hung up my tent for now and will be spending the next few months snowbound, writing articles and an e-book.”

Steph in Baja, Mexico

In March Ms Jeavons, who has one son, will be swapping her two wheels for four and heading out to drive the ice roads of Northern Canada for her charity Rally4Life.

Then in early April she will continue her ride across Canada and then over to the final continent of Africa, where she plans to work in Kenya for a while as a co pilot in a gyrocopter with an anti-poaching charity.

About her plans to return home, Ms Jeavons said: “At this stage it is hard to tell. My original plan was 18 months on the road. Soon I will be hitting the 3 year mark. I think I will be back home in around 12 months but let’s see what the road throws at me in that time.

Steph makes her way across Antarctica

“Getting home will be a bit strange I should imagine. It’s is quite a nerve-wracking prospect really. I have many plans but it will be a big mental transition adapting to staying still again - I hope to keep busy!”

Ms Jeavons added her e-book, entitled Embrace the Cow, is expected to launch on iBooks this week.