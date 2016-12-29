Conwy animals are looking for their forever home in 2017

Almost 60 animals from the RSPCA's Bryn-Y-Maen animal centre will be looking for a forever home in the New Year.



Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits, ferrets and even a cockerel are among the animals at the centre hoping to find their perfect family in 2017.



RSPCA Cymru is reminding anyone considering getting a pet to do their homework as to the responsibilities involved, and to remember that many animals - like those based at the centre in Colwyn Bay - are often desperate for a second chance to find an ideal forever home.



As of the end of November, 419 animals had been re-homed from the centre in 2016.



Victoria Williams, centre manager, said: "Our animal centre prioritises animals rescued from cruelty and neglect, so many based at our centre are often looking for a second chance to find their ideal home.



"We're hoping 2017 will be the year we can find many more animals their perfect match, and help complete many families across the North Wales area."

Millie, an 11-year-old white and black crossbreed, is among the dogs at the centre looking for a home.

Pictured is Millie

She arrived at the centre thin, and covered in fleas - but has been rehabilitated, and is a fun-loving dog who behaves like a puppy, and would be best suited to a rural home.



Captain Fuzz, an Angora crossbreed rabbit, is also on the lookout for a family.

Pictured is Captain Fuzz

She came into the RSPCA's care after two rabbits bought from a pet shop were incorrectly sexed and the owner struggled to find homes for the babies that followed. Fuzz would be well-suited to a home which already has a young female rabbit, for company.



Ms Williams added: “Cats are the animal re-homed most regularly by our centre - and we currently have a large number of fantastic feline friends who deserve a new home.



“We'd urge anyone who is looking, and able, to re-home a cat in the New Year to come and meet them.”

For more information on the animals looking for their forever homes contact 0300 123 0745.