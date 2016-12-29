Llandudno Junction man's £915 bill after smashing window

A 29-year-old man accused of smashing a living room window after drinking at his ex-partner’s home, and making threatening comments to a police sergeant, left court with a £915 bill today.

Daniel Roberts, of Narrow Lane, Llandudno Junction, was told by district judge Gwyn Jones at Llandudno court :”This was an unpleasant incident.”

He admitted criminal damage and disorderly behaviour towards the policeman on December 9. Judge Jones ordered him to pay a £300 fine and £100 compensation on each charge and £115 costs.

Graham Parry, defending, said Roberts had paid for the window to be fixed. His memory was hazy after having far too much drink but Roberts, who worked for a traffic lights firm, had apologised for his conduct.