Nominate your Conwy teacher in Wales' first education awards

Education secretary Kirsty Williams is calling on pupils, parents and schools in Conwy to put forward their favourite teachers as she launches prestigious new awards for Wales.

The Welsh Government has set up the first Professional Teaching Awards Cymru to recognise the best in schools across the country and celebrate the teaching profession in Wales.

People will be able to nominate education professionals and schools for consideration for the awards, with the winners being announced at an event in Cardiff City Hall on Sunday, May 7.

Categories include teacher of the year, headteacher of the year, award for supporting teachers and learners as well as whole school award for promoting relationships with parents and the community.

Kirsty Williams said: “Not only is the role of a teacher one of the most challenging professions, but it is also one of the most important.

“These exciting new awards are an opportunity for us to say thank you to our teachers and recognise the best teaching and leadership out there.”

A Wales-wide panel of judges will be created to examine the nominations and winners will be presented with a special Griffith Jones Award.

People can make nominations at: www.bit.ly/TeachingAwardsCymru