GALLERY: Fancy dress clad dippers braved the cold sea in Llandudno and Colwyn Bay

HUNDREDS of festive revellers defied biting winds and made a mad dash into the sea as part of traditional Boxing Day dips.



Thousands of spectators turned out to watch brave swimmers run into chilly waters in Llandudno and Colwyn Bay.

Whilst some frolicked in the waves in T-shirts and Santa hats, others were more daring and donned penguin, superhero and turkey costumes.

A camel – which certainly didn’t have the hump – was also spotted wearing a smile.

Deganwy’s Boxing Day Dip was cancelled due to bad weather. Organisers in Rhyl also postponed their event until Tuesday.

Stuart Lowndes, president of the Lions Club in Llandudno which organises the dip in the town, said: “It was an excellent day. We were lucky with the weather and could go ahead with our dip.

"Some other seaside towns along the coast had to cancel their events. We had 116 registered dippers but about 130 to 140 went into the water. There must have been a couple of thousand spectators on the prom.”

St George’s Hotel were thanked for their hospitality. Llandudno Lifeboat crew and St John Ambulance were on hand and Ian Turner provided entertainment.

Councillor Carol Marubbi, mayor of Llandudno, was guest of honour at the dip but broke tradition by not starting the event. Instead, she braved the waters herself to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease, St David’s Hospice and the Trinity Centre.

“There was a lot of laughing and fun from the dippers. I admire all of them for taking part,” she said.

The Colwyn Bay event, organised by Tom Burke of Old Colwyn, saw hardy souls gather together at Porth Eirias. Money was raised for St David’s Hospice.

A few years ago, Tom did his first dip with friend Glyn Williams and his cousin Ashley Hughes whilst Glyn’s mum, family and friends watched.

Days later Glyn Williams’ mum died of terminal cancer. The dip is carried out in her memory.

Tom Burke said: "It was really well attended considering that it was the first year we have opened it up to everyone. There were maybe a 80-100 people there in total with around 40 brave swimmers!

"The weather was fine and we decided to go ahead with it. There were some great costumes with more than a few Santa hays bobbing about.

"Everyone really enjoyed themselves and promised to come next year. Bryn Williams at Porth Eirias laid on free mulled wine or hot drinks along with a mince pie for anyone who went into the water which was much appreciated and very generous."