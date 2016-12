WEATHER chiefs have predicted a "cold start" to the New Year.

According to the Met Office, colder air is to spread down from the Arctic bringing a cold start to 2017.

Currently no weather warnings are in place for Wales.

Rain has been forecast for Rhyl this weekend.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Early rain will move away to the south on New Year's Day, with sunshine and wintry showers later. There'll be crisp sunshine on Monday, with cloudy, damp skies for Tuesday."