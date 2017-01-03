Road reopens after stuck lorry unable to pass under low bridge in Dyserth causes delays

A LORRY found itself stuck in the road after coming face to face with a low bridge in Dyserth.

The heavy goods vehicle (HGV) found itself unable to pass under a old railway bridge.

North Wales Police confirmed that Allt y Graig at Dyserth was blocked off by the HGV. It is understood that the lorry driver wrongly followed directions given by his Sat Nav.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: "Allt y Graig Dyserth blocked by HGV. No collision has taken place with the old railway bridge.

"There is no road traffic collision and HGV is not jammed, merely realised it cannot pass under bridge. Please avoid the area until situation is resolved."

Allt y Graig Bryniau to Meliden road is now open.

Allt y graig Bryniau to Meliden road now open after Lorry has been assisted. Thank you for your patience — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) January 3, 2017

A spokesperson for the force added: "Lorry has been assisted. Thank you for your patience."