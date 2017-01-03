Hunt for rail passenger who headbutted a ticket window and verbally abused female guard

A SEARCH is being carried out for a rail passenger who headbutted a ticket window and verbally abused a member of staff.



The incident happened at about 8am on December 29. The man – who was travelling with a woman and young child – boarded the train at Llandudno. He became verbally abusive with a female guard because of delays caused by a broken down train.



He left the train at Flint station and asked for a refund at the ticket office. When the member of staff refused, he headbutted the ticket window before leaving.



Both incidents left the victims fearing for their own safety.



Anyone who recognises the man (pictured) should telephone British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40.