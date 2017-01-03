A WOMAN who has links to Rhyl and Holywell has gone missing.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information relating to Charlene Follett, aged 30, who lives in Stoke-on-Trent.

Charlene was reported missing on Friday, December 9. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 6 in Hanley town centre.



Charlene, of Pembridge Road, Blurton, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build and has brown shoulder length hair which she usually wears in a ponytail. It is not known what she is wearing.



Officers have been working with colleagues from North Wales to locate her.



Chief Inspector Karen Stevenson, Stoke South Local Policing Team Commander, said: “We consider Charlene to be vulnerable and numerous inquiries to find her have so far have proven fruitless.



“We’ve received information to suggest she has been seen in the Hanley area on Christmas Eve and Rhyl on New Year’s Day but these are unconfirmed sightings.



“We are growing increasingly concerned for Charlene’s safety and want to hear from anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts. Please contact police on 101 quoting Staffordshire Police incident number 566 of December 9."