 ad

Woman, 30, with links to Rhyl and Holywell missing from Stoke for almost a month

Published date: 03 January 2017 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Read more articles by Suzanne Jordan  Email reporter

 

A WOMAN who has links to Rhyl and Holywell has gone missing.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information relating to Charlene Follett, aged 30, who lives in Stoke-on-Trent.

Charlene was reported missing on Friday, December 9. She was last seen on Tuesday, December 6 in Hanley town centre.

Charlene, of Pembridge Road, Blurton, is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build and has brown shoulder length hair which she usually wears in a ponytail. It is not known what she is wearing.

Officers have been working with colleagues from North Wales to locate her.

Chief Inspector Karen Stevenson, Stoke South Local Policing Team Commander, said: “We consider Charlene to be vulnerable and numerous inquiries to find her have so far have proven fruitless.

“We’ve received information to suggest she has been seen in the Hanley area on Christmas Eve and Rhyl on New Year’s Day but these are unconfirmed sightings.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for Charlene’s safety and want to hear from anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts. Please contact police on 101 quoting Staffordshire Police incident number 566 of December 9."

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Featured Businesses

  • A1 Ceilings
    Artex Specialist Old ceilings and walls to look as new whatever their condition FREE ESTIMATES We also make cracked & existing artex ceilings smooth again All interior plastering & coving undertaken
    More »
  • Mike Hulse
    Garage Door Repair Specialist, Up and over repairs Large Stock of Spares. 20 Years Prompt Service.No Vat
    More »
  • Ivor Howatson & Son
    Funeral Directors.A family Company with a Caring Personal Service, Day and Night.
    View website »
  • Coastal Cars
    MOT's from £15.00 - Call In Today!!!
    More »
View all adverts