Llandudno chip shop thanks community for kind donations

CHIPPY owners say their open day on Boxing Day for the homeless was “still a success” thanks to the hundreds of donations they received.

Ben Massey and Lisa Bennett, who run Chish N Fips in Llandudno, opened from noon until 2pm to offer free food and winter essentials for the homeless but saw no one pass through the doors.

The pair, from Craig y Don, were keen to help after reading about other people across the country tying scarves to trees to keep the homeless warm over the winter months.

Lisa Bennett said: “The day was still a success in our eyes even though nobody came in for food. We had many donations handed in during the time we were open.

“Due to Hope Restored being inundated with donations (they) were unable to take all of them in. After speaking to a worker for North Wales Housing Association on the phone, they are going to St Mary’s Hostel in Bangor.”

St Mary’s takes in donations all year round for the homeless, and is run by North Wales Housing Association.

Lisa added: “We would like to thank everyone who donated, volunteered, and shared the message. We have been inundated with donations sent from all over the world including Canada, Australia and America, as well as from our local community.”

Ben and Lisa were joined on the day by family and friends, business owners in the community and Llandudno councillor Emily Owen.

Cllr Owen said: “The public support Lisa and Ben had was fantastic, there were so many donations.

“They did a great job of raising awareness of the homelessness issue we have here in Llandudno and to giving up their Boxing Day was a very kind and heartwarming thing to do.”

“Volunteers went around the streets and to the caves on the Great Orme looking for anyone but no-one was about.

“I know Brenda (from Hope Restored) was working very hard to secure them places at B&Bs over the festive period so they could have possibly been there.

“I'd like to think everyone had a warm meal and was off the street on Christmas night so we're taking it as a positive.”

Brenda Fogg, who started Hope Restored seven years ago and each year provides food parcels for those in need in Llandudno, believes there are around 10 people currently homeless in the town.

She said: “There was at least four homeless people that we had put up in B&Bs over the Christmas period and some had gone to stay elsewhere. It’s always nice for someone to have a go and try to help the homeless.”