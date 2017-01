Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen on New Years Eve.



The car was a white BMW 1 series car and was stolen from Second Avenue, Rhos on Sea early on December 31 .

It was later recovered from the car park in the Queen’s Head pub in Penrhyn Bay at around 7.30pm.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference RC16195794.