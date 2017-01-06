 ad

UPDATED: Appeal to find next of kin after 78-year-old man dies

Published date: 06 January 2017 |
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
Read more articles by Suzanne Jordan  Email reporter

 

AN APPEAL has been launched to help to trace the next of kin of a man.

William Elwyn Williams, aged 78 years, died at his home on Hillbury Court, Wirral on Sunday, January 1.

Mr Williams is believed to be originally from the North Wales area and have a cousin called Brenda from Colwyn Bay, who is around 60-70 years old.

Mr Williams is believed to have more family in the Birmingham area of West Midlands. 

Anyone with information that could help to trace Mr Williams’ next of kin is asked to telephone James Martindale on 0151 233 0134 or email James.L.Martindale@merseyside.pnn.police.uk

Mr Williams’ death is not being treated as suspicious. 

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Related Stories

Featured Businesses

  • A1 Ceilings
    Artex Specialist Old ceilings and walls to look as new whatever their condition FREE ESTIMATES We also make cracked & existing artex ceilings smooth again All interior plastering & coving undertaken
    More »
  • VFM Computers
    NO FIX - NO FEE PC & LAPTOP REPAIRS
    View website »
  • Cambrian Autospares Ltd
    We want your scrap or unwanted cars!
    More »
  • Mike Hulse
    Garage Door Repair Specialist, Up and over repairs Large Stock of Spares. 20 Years Prompt Service.No Vat
    More »
View all adverts