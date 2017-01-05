VIDEO: Demolition work continues at new Colwyn Bay council offices

Demolition work continues on the site where new council offices are set to be built in Colwyn Bay.

Contractors moved on to the town centre site in November. The demolition which started in mid-December is expected to take 12 to 16 weeks.

Construction for the new council building - scheduled to start in spring 2017 - is set for completion in autumn.

Demolition work continues in Colwyn Bay on the site of the new planned council offices.. pic.twitter.com/xyjWkvpkaN — North Wales Pioneer (@NWPioneer) January 5, 2017

The application for the new four-storey office building which will accommodate 750 staff and replace 13 existing offices was submitted in March last year.

Welsh Government economy secretary Ken Skates visited the site at the former DWP building in Conway Road on Monday, October 31 as the council handed the keys to contractors.