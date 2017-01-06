Conwy Medieval Extravaganza is joust the job

A MEDIEVAL extravaganza which will see jousting and sword fighting in the streets of Conwy is set to attract 10,000 visitors a day.

The Tournament - being organised by Conwy Chamber of Trade - will see a host of historical activities and entertainment unfold in the town on the weekend of June 23 to 25.

The free event taking place is part ofacelebration of Wales’ Year of Legends,a Welsh Government tourism marketing campaign. Toby Tunstall, chairman of Conwy Chamber of Trade, said:

“Preparations are coming on well for the event, which has so far received interest from around the world including countries such as Germany, China, Japan, America and others.

“Everything is going according to plan and the banquet will be an incredible evening, it will be one to look back on and remember.

“We’re estimating up to 10,000 people a day, so we’re talking about Conwy Feast numbers.”

Councillor Pat Hart, mayor of Conwy and Constable of the Castle, said: “This event will be great for Conwy and something different.

“It could bring a lot more tourists to the area and will be good for local shopkeepers.

“Hopefully it will be done again if it’s a success even if it’s on a smaller scale.”

The event will feature jesters, music, an international sword fighting competition, archery, a medieval market, crafts, jousting and more. There will also be a medieval banquet on the quay.

Ken Skates AM, economy secretary, added: “The Year of Legends provides a platform for us to promote our heritage and culture to the world and is the perfect opportunity for us to to find new and innovative ways of telling that story.”

The banquet, taking place on the evening of June 24, is limited to 300 seats at a cost of £45 for three courses, wine, mead and entertainment. Last December, the annual Torchlit parade featured 120 people in costume carrying flaming torches and street entertainers.

For more information and ticket price details visit www.thetournament. co.uk or find The Tournament on Facebook or you can email thetournament@excite.com