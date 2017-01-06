Campaigners bid to save Bay pier

CAMPAIGNERS are poised to unveil plans which they hope will save Colwyn Bay’s Victoria Pier.

With Conwy County Borough Council expected to submit its second application for listed building consent to demolish the structure early this year, Colwyn Victoria Pier Trust chairman Mark Roberts told the Pioneer that while he could not yet reveal details of the rescue plan – they would be able to unveil their vision at the end of January.

Mr Roberts, who is still pushing for the pier to be dismantled in order to examine all of its components, said: “When they see what we have as a scheme, that we are capable as a trust of managing the pier in the future, I’m confident they will relent.

“We’ve got another meeting at the end of January.

”We’ve got a team of world class experts on board and we’re now in the final stages so at the end of January we will have something we will be able to demonstrate.

”We’re aware of what the council is doing and we have had a series of meetings with them.

”Every time we have a meeting we seem to be making headway.”

Towards the of last year, businessman Steve Hunt’s final attempt to have ownership of Colwyn Bay Pier vested in him failed when the Court of Appeal refused his application for permission to appeal, but Mr Roberts has said the court ruling would not affect the trust’s plans.

He added: “They’ve won the case in court and fair play to them, but that doesn’t mean they are going to succeed with demolition - the two are not interlinked.”

Following the ruling, Conwy County Council leader Cllr Dilwyn Roberts said: “Our objective has always been to solve the problem of a derelict pier in a key location within a town that we’re working hard to regenerate.

”Our position throughout has now been vindicated by this Court of Appeal ruling and we can now close this chapter and move forward.”