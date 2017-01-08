Llandudno's Venue Cymru starts the New Year off with art festival and sound of the 60s

Venue Cymru is starting the New Year off with a bang with what it bills as a wide range of shows and activities suitable for all types of theatergoers.

January will see the launch of take pART, an annual arts and literature festival, now in its eighth year.

Each year the event offers an array of workshops and performances.

This time around children’s Laureate Chris Riddell will be at the event, along with Aardman Animations, illustrator Nick Sharratt and a stage version of the zany TV science show, Brainiac Live!

The event on January 14 and 15 is free of charge, although Venue Cymru will take donations on behalf of the Conwy Arts Trust and all of the proceeds will go straight back into the event.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole will be performing for one night only on Friday, January 27.

His brand new show will feature guest dancers, a new leading lady, a 14-piece band and singers.

February kicks off with a bang in the form of the hit musical Sunny Afternoon, which tells the captivating tale of how 1960s pop group The Kinks rose to stardom. It will run from February 14-18.

Audiences will be invited to step into swinging ‘60s Britain and enjoy iconic hits including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon and many more.

Thriller live will run from February 27 to March 1, direct from London’s West End where it is now in its record breaking eighth year.

The show celebrates the music of Michael Jackson and, promises more than two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to the King of Pop’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves – all executed with flair, precision and passion.

For those who prefer a romantic fantasy thriller storyline, Ghost: The Musical will start at Venue Cymru on March 6 for eight performances.

Based on the hit 1990 romantic drama film of the same name, the show promises to bring all the romance and magic of the classic story to life with stunning music and illusions.

Ending the month on a high will be a musical based on smash hit film The Full Monty, in the theatre from March 27 to April 1.

Featuring songs from Tom Jones and Donna Summer, the show will tell the story of how six unemployed steel workers with nothing to lose took the world by storm.

For more information or to book tickets, phone 01492 872000 or go online at www.venuecymru.co.uk