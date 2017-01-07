Graffiti artist Andy’s impressive new mural is a roaring success in Colwyn Bay

Restoration of a mural in Colwyn Bay has been completed by a talented graffiti artist.

Andy Birch, from Old Colwyn, who paints under the name Dime One, created the ballerina on the wall of Step One Performing Arts School off Penrhyn Road in 2008 and came to touch up the art work and give it a fresh paint last month.

He started restoring the artwork including a creative lion design further along the wall, which had worn due to age and weather, in December and has finally completed putting on the finishing touches.

The dad-of-two said: “It was great to finish the wall and get the pictures. I just had to fix the lion and then complete the background, throw a few weeks here and there and it was done.

“There were some interesting comments and reactions from passers by.”

Comments of thanks have been coming in for Andy on the North Wales Pioneer Facebook with one reader, Phil Hw posting: “Excellent work! It really brightens up our town.”