LATEST: Murder investigation launched after man is found dead in Old Colwyn

A MAN has been found dead in Old Colwyn.

North Wales Police were called to an address in Old Colwyn just after 8.30pm last night (Thursday).

Superintendent Nigel Harrison said: "Police were called to an address in Old Colwyn just after 8.30pm, a male was located a short distance away.

"Sadly this male has died. We have arrested a person at the scene on suspicion of murder."

An investigation team has been established.

Abergele Road is now open but Wellington Road is still closed off.

A passerby has claimed that scenes of crime officers are at the scene taking photographs.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone that may witnessed events via web chat or telephone 101.