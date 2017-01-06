Old Colwyn murder investigation: David Kingsbury died from single stab wound

A MAN found dead in Old Colwyn last night has been named as David James Kingsbury.



North Wales Police confirmed that the 35-year-old died following a disturbance in the Bryn Heulog area. Mr Kingsbury was from the area.

Police were called to an address just after 8.30pm. The man was located a short distance away.

A woman - also from the Old Colwyn area - remains in police custody and is assisting police with their inquiries, having been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Pictures by Dave Thomas

A Home Office post mortem has revealed that Mr Kingsbury died as a result of a single stab wound.

Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard an altercation involving a man and woman in the Bryn Heulog/Wellington Road areas or in Old Colwyn town centre, between late afternoon and approximately 9pm, to come forward.”

Local Inspector Kelly Isaacs added: “We would like to reassure the local community that Old Colwyn is a very safe place, with instances of violence, particularly of this nature, being extremely rare.”

North Wales Police has established an investigation team.

It is understood that Abergele Road is now open but Wellington Road is still closed off. A passerby has claimed that scenes of crime officers are at the scene taking photographs.

North Wales Police would like to hear from anyone that may witnessed events via web chat or telephone 101.