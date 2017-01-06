Llanfairfechan man sentenced to 16 years for child sexual offences

A Llanfairfechan man was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Caernarfon Crown Court today for sexual offences to a young child.

45-year-old Peris Griffiths from Llanfairfechan, Conwy was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court to 16 years imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a young child and on-line sexual offences.

Investigating Officer PC Chelsea Symonds-Roberts of the North Wales Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team said: “Peris Griffiths mistakenly believed he was untraceable to law enforcement. He committed abhorrent abuse against a young child over a number of years.

"He also engaged with like-minded individuals through use of the internet, trading images and tactics in child abuse”.

Tony Wilkins, who conducted the technical examination of computers involved, said: “This type of investigation can be multifaceted; however, there has been significant development and investment by North Wales Police to ensure that we are able to adapt our forensic techniques accordingly, depending upon the nature of the investigation”.

DCI Sion Williams concluded: “We welcome the sentence that has been passed today and hope that this will give some closure to those affected by Mr Griffiths’ behaviour. Child Sexual Abuse is extremely damaging and has a devastating effect on children. It also has far reaching implications for the families concerned, who are left to pick up the pieces.

"This is why we will continue to invest heavily in this area of our business and it reinforces our commitment to proactively tackle child abuse, irrespective of the manner in which it presents itself – online or offline.

"My message to those out there who are engaging in any form of Child Sexual Abuse is clear - you need to stop and you need to seek help, otherwise the inevitable course of action will take place when you will then have time to reflect on your behaviour should you receive a similar sentence to the one that has been passed today."

"Help is available to those offenders who want to stop. Support and advice is also open to their families; all aimed at stopping abuse.

"Organisations such as the Lucy Faithfull Foundation, for instance, launched their ‘Stop It Now!’ campaign specifically aimed at stopping Child Abuse. Their website is informative for those offenders out there, as well as their families (www.stopitnow.org.uk).

"They also have a confidential helpline which would certainly be a step in the right direction for those wanting to stop their dreadful offending (0808 1000 900)".