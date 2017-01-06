Llanfairfechan paedophile accused of distributing sex abuse images across the world is jailed

A PAEDOPHILE accused of distributing images of his sex abuse online and across the world was jailed for 12 years.



Peris Griffiths, aged 45, of Llwyn y Gog, Llanfairfechan, pleaded guilty to 26 out of 28 charges against him including rape of a child, sexual assault, inciting sexual activity and child porn offences.



Judge Huw Rees told him at Caernarfon crown court :”The sexual offences couldn’t be more serious.” The affect had been “devastating.”



A sexual harm prevention order was made, he must register as a sex offender, and his licence period when he is released from jail was extended by four years.



Defence counsel Simon Killeen conceded: "It’s a dreadful case of abuse. The remorse shown by this man is real.”



However, prosecutor Anna Pope said an encrypted hard drive had been sent to London for further investigation after Griffiths refused to provide a password. The barrister said: "The defendant would communicate with a number of different paedophiles online, both in the UK and abroad.” He advised other potential abusers.

When arrested he accepted having “horrible stuff” and said to police: "I may have a guilty conscience. I am going to prison, aren’t I?”



Judge Rees told him :”You represent a danger to young children.”