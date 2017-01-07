Family of Old Colwyn murder victim David James Kingsbury 'will miss him to bits'

THE family of Old Colwyn murder victim David Kingsbury have said they 'will miss him to bits'.

Mr Kingsbury, 35, died after being stabbed during a disturbance in the Bryn Heulog area on Thursday night.

On Saturday, North Wales Police were granted a further 36 hours to question a 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a tribute, Mr Kingsbury's family said they will miss his 'easy going nature'.

The family said: “David was a very loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart.

“We all loved him to bits and will miss his happy, easy going nature, his infectious smile and sense of humour.”

A Home Office post mortem revealed that Mr Kingsbury died as a result of a single stab wound.

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses. Officers were called to an address in Bryn Heulog at 8.30pm on Thursday and Mr Kingsbury was found dead nearby.

Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “We would like to reiterate that we wish to speak with anyone who was in Aldi Car Park or at the Co-Op on Abergele Road in Old Colwyn between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Thursday 5th January.

“In particular, I would like to appeal to the driver of a grey/blue vehicle similar to a Citroen Belingo and a male and female in a silver estate vehicle, who are on the Aldi car park in Old Colwyn between these times to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police on 101 quoting reference V002232.