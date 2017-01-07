Family pay tribute to Old Colwyn stab victim described as "loving" with an "infectious smile"

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 35-year-old son, brother and uncle who died following a single stab wound.

David James Kingsbury was found dead in Old Colwyn on Thursday night. A murder investigation has been launched by North Wales Police. A 38-year-old woman remains in police custody after she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement, released on behalf of Mr Kingsbury's family, said: "David was a very loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart. We all loved him to bits and will miss his happy, easy going nature, his infectious smile and sense of humour.”

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses.



Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “We would like to reiterate that we wish to speak with anyone who was in Aldi Car Park or at the Co-Op on Abergele Road in Old Colwyn between 8.30pm and 9.00pm on Thursday, January 5.

"In particular, I would like to appeal to the driver of a grey/blue vehicle similar to a Citroen Belingo and a male and female in a silver estate vehicle, who are on the Aldi car park in Old Colwyn between these times to come forward and speak to us.”



Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference V002232.