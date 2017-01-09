Growing concern for missing Gwynedd man who sparked major sea and air search

North Wales Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare and safety of a 58-year-old man who has been reported missing from his Gwynedd home.



The man, who cannot be named at this time, is described as being of slim build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with short dark brown hair.



It is believed he was last seen in the South Stack area of Holyhead.



A multi-agency search of air, land and sea has been conducted throughout the afternoon, but so far this has proved unsuccessful.



Anyone who may have seen a man matching the above description in or around the South Stack area between January 7 and 8, to call 101 quoting reference 17182.



Alternatively contact the webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.