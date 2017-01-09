 ad

Old Colwyn murder investigation: Three further arrests made

Published date: 09 January 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

POLICE have been given until 9.35pm tonight to question a woman who was arrested on Thursday night following the death of David James Kingsbury.

Mr Kingsbury, aged 35, died following a single stab wound after an incident in Old Colwyn last week.

North Wales Police have now arrested three more people - two 30-year-old men and a 50-year-old man, all from the local area - on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Arwyn Jones said: “This is a fast moving investigation and has developed significantly over the last 24 hours.

“This has resulted in the arrest of two 30-year-old males and a 50-year-old man; all of whom are from the local area.

“All three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being questioned by detectives.”

He added: “I would personally like to thank the public for their support and patience during the last few days, and particularly those who have come forward and provided significant information which has assisted in the progression of the investigation in the last 24 hours.

“With this in mind, I would make a further plea to anyone who may have information that will assist the investigation, but as yet has not come forward, to do so.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver 3 door Vauxhall Corsa in the Old Colwyn area between 8.30pm and 9pm on Thursday, January 5. Additionally we are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the No 12 bus on Abergele Road between these times.”

The family of Mr Kingsbury have paid tribute to their "loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart."

Anyone who may have information relating to the incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference V002232. 

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

Featured Businesses

  • T Conchar & Sons
    Funeral directors in Colwyn Bay, offering a caring & personal service.
    View website »
  • Eirias High School
    With a large, well-qualified staff, here at Ysgol Eirias we have the flexibility to offer your child not only the very best range of curriculum subjects but also small class sizes ensuring your child receives all of the individual attention they require
    View website »
  • Pc Doc
    Computer Repairs, No Job Too Small, For Fast Friendly and Reliable Service
    View website »
  • Morris Granite & Marble
    Funeral directors and monumental masons in Colwyn Bay.
    More »
View all adverts