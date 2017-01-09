Llandudno's Catfish and the Bottlemen to support Green Day on tour

LLANDUDNO'S Catfish and the Bottlemen are to join Green Day on tour.

The band will support the rock giants on their North American tour this summer.

Rob Hall, a former Rydal Penrhos pupil, is a drummer with chart topping Catfish and the Bottlemen who took home the British Breakthrough Act at the 2016 Brit Awards last year.

The “Radio Revolution Tour” is in support of the Green Day's 12th studio album, Revolution Radio. It is set to have 77 dates in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand from September 2016 through July 2017.

This is a latest in a long line of successes for popular indie Catfish and the Bottlemen. The four-piece, led by frontman Van McCan, topped the UK Album Chart with their second release The Ride.



Director of Music Pete Williams, at Rydal Penrhos, said: “What Rob has achieved with Catfish and the Bottlemen is something that fills us with great pride.

"For them to be included on a tour with a band as popular and renowned as Green Day is a marvellous achievement.”