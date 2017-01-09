 ad

Old Colwyn murder investigation: 38-year-old woman bailed

Published date: 09 January 2017
Published by: Suzanne Jordan 
A 38-YEAR-old woman who was arrested on Thursday night following the death of David James Kingsbury in Old Colwyn has been bailed. 

Three men - all understood to be from the area - have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody and are being interviewed by detectives.

Mr Kingsbury, aged 35, died following a single stab wound after an incident in Old Colwyn last week. The family of Mr Kingsbury have paid tribute to their "loving, affectionate son, brother and uncle with a good heart."

Anyone with information relating to the murder is asked to call North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V002232. 

