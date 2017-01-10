Man convicted over rail deaths refused HGV licence

A MAN convicted of the manslaughter of rail workers has been refused a licence to operate heavy goods vehicles.

Mark Connolly had applied to operate HGVs from Greenfield Industrial Estate in Holywell but was denied by the Traffic Commissioner for Wales after being deemed unfit to hold a licence.

Mr Connolly, 55, was convicted for the manslaughter of four rail workers in 2004 and in a written decision issued following a public inquiry, Traffic Commissioner Nick Jones said he was “wholly unimpressed” by the applicant.

He said: “It is clear that the convictions resulting in four separate seven-year prison sentences for manslaughter arose from his business that included HGV transport.

“Mark Connolly’s approach to a highly dangerous safety critical environment demonstrated the grossest of negligence.”

The regulator added that Mr Connolly’s evidence at the hearing had given an indication of his approach to road safety.

During the inquiry the Traffic Commissioner also heard evidence from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

A traffic examiner reported that a vehicle being driven by Mark Connolly was stopped on the A4087 Caernarfon at Bangor on May 28, 2016.

The vehicle was not displaying a valid operator’s licence.

Mr Connolly told the DVSA officer that he was using the vehicle to undertake recovery work, which is exempt from operator licensing.

However, the examiner found there were no specific features to identify the vehicle as a recovery vehicle and therefore he did need an operator’s licence to legally undertake the journey.

Prior to being convicted, Mr Connolly had held an operator’s licence to cover his work involving HGVs so was aware of operator licensing requirements.

In his written decision, Mr Jones noted that the convictions were not spent and therefore affected his fitness to hold an operator’s licence.

He said: “I remind myself that it is for the applicant to satisfy me that he is fit to hold an operator’s licence.

“Reflecting on the totality of the evidence and on my assessment of Mark Connolly, he falls woefully short of the standard required.”